Sambhal (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after he was brutally beaten up allegedly by an e-rickshaw driver and two others over a minor issue here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shoaib Akhtar. The incident took place in Phool Bagh area under Hayat Nagar police station area, they said.

Akhtar got into an argument with the e-rickshaw driver over the seating of passengers, following which he was beaten by the driver and two others known to him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

The victim suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment, said Deputy SP Arun Kumar Singh.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Akhtar's family, a case is being registered in the matter, Mishra said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

