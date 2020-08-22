Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Aug 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, making it the third such incident in the area in the last one week, a senior forest official said.

The incident took place in Gola block on Saturday morning, he said.

Also, two persons, including a member of a Forest Department team deployed to push the elephants back to the jungle, were critically injured after being attacked by the pachyderms, Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vijay Shankar Dubey said.

The operation was then called off and another team has been sent from Bokaro to push the elephants back to the forest, he said.

