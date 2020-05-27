India News | Man, Two Women Run over by Speeding Vehicle in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), May 27 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed while one person sustained critical injuries when a speeding four-wheeler ran over them on Wednesday here, police said.

Station House Officer of Sultanpur Ghosh police station A K Mishra said, "The accident took place in Khajuria village on Wednesday afternoon, when the driver of a speeding four-wheeler lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a motorcycle."

The bike-rider was identified as Jamuna Yadav (43) who died on the spot.

After this, the driver tried to flee with his car and ran over Malti Devi (43), Anita Devi (40) and Phoolmati.

Malti and Anita died on the spot while Phoolmati has sustained serious injuries, the SHO said.

The driver fled from the spot, the SHO said, adding that the vehicle has been seized and a case registered against him.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

