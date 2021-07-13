Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly broadcasting films, television shows and web series without authorization using a standalone piracy application, a Maharashtra Cyber official said on Tuesday.

Satish Shriramdasu Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, was held after a prominent private media firm and a broadcaster owning satellite channels and an OTT platform approached police, he said.

"He was broadcasting shows, films etc to people at a discounted price, leading to revenue loss to media entertainment firms owning such content. He has been booked under Information Technology Act, Copyright Act and IPC provisions.He has been remanded in police custody for seven days," the official added.

