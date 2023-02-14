Mathura , Feb 14 (PTI) A man wanted in cybercrime cases was arrested in the Goverdhan area here, officials said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Irfan and carried a reward of Rs 15,000 for his arrest, they said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pauri, Launches Development Schemes.

“After analysing his bank accounts, transactions of about Rs 4.5 crore were detected,” Superintendent of Police, Rural, Trigun Bishen said.

The officials said nine micro ATM POS card swipe machines, 11 Paytm QR codes, 15 Aadhaar cards, three PAN cards, four passbooks of the HDFC bank, six Fino payments bank saving account kits, eight ATM cards and 30 checkbooks, among others, were recovered during a raid at his home in Daulatpur village.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says Orientation Programme for MLAs To Act As Benchmark for Quality Debates.

While running a Jan Suvidha Kendra earlier, the accused came into contact with cyber criminals and he started receiving money for them in his bank accounts and later withdrawing the amount on commission basis, they said.

The accused took business correspondent from HDFC and Fino banks. After developing familiarity with the system, he started providing indirect banking facilities to cyber criminals who paid him commission in lieu of the service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)