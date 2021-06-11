New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A 33-year-old man carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in a MCOCA case was arrested from Rajasthan by a Delhi Police Special Cell team, officials said Friday.

Narender alias Ravi Gangwal, alleged to be one of the most wanted gangsters here, was absconding since he was booked in 2018 under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), they said.

Police said that over the years, Narender kept changing his locations from one society to another in Noida to evade police.

During a raid, when police reached one of the societies where he had stayed, they were informed that he had left from there with his wife.

During further enquiry, police found out that Narender was using a blue-colour Baleno car with Delhi registration and that the vehicle was recently challaned by the Rajasthan traffic police near Jaipur.

It was also learnt that his wife was in the last stage of her pregnancy, a senior police officer said, adding this bit of information helped the police track the alleged gangster.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the police came to know last month that Narendra's wife delivered a child in April.

Up on checking the municipal records, the team found out that his wife had given birth at a hospital in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur.

Using that information, the team made an extensive search in the area and finally the Baleno car was traced in that area, the officer said.

“A trap was accordingly laid by Special cell team. On June 8, he was apprehended by the Special Cell team while he had come to purchase some household articles in a nearby market. He was arrested in the case,” he said.

The accused had been declared an active “bad character” of Ambedkar Nagar police station and was previously involved in several criminal cases including that of extortion and murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)