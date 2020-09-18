Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) A man wanted in a hit-and-run case for 12 years was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, police said.

Based on specific information, a police team conducted a raid in Chhajla village in tehsil Mankote and arrested accused Nazakat Hussain, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: ED Attaches 3 Hotels Valued at Rs 100 Crore in PMC Bank Case.

Hussain had been evading arrest since 2008 in a case of rash driving and causing hurt to people, the police said.

A court had already issued an arrest warrant against him, they said.

Also Read | OJEE 2020 New Exam Dates Announced, Test to be Held From October 12 to 19.

The accused was produced before the court after the completion of all legal formalities, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)