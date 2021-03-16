New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old man wanted in several murder cases in the national capital and his accomplice have been arrested in Jaipur where they were hiding, Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday.

Priyavart, alias Kala, is allegedly involved in 15 criminal cases, including six cases of murder and attempt to murder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Manishi Chandra said.

The cases include the murder of a Civil Defence employee posted at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office in north Delhi's Alipur area.

Priyavart's accomplice Rohit, 23, is allegedly involved in cases of robbery, officials said.

The duo, which was hiding in Jaipur when they got arrested, will be produced before court on Tuesday, the officials said.

They described Priyavart as a "bad character” and the right-hand man of alleged gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi.

