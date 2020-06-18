India News | Man Wanted in Several Cases Arrested from UP's Moradabad After Brief Exchange of Fire

New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old man wanted in several robbery and dacoity cases was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ajay and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said.

Also Read | Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan to be Launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 20, Migrant Workers in 116 Districts Across 6 States to be Given Employment Under The Scheme, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the brief encounter, the accused suffered injuries in his right leg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the arrest was made on Wednesday night after police received information that Ajay would come near Moradabad's university area on a bike.

Also Read | 'It Demonstrates Goodwill India Enjoys at UN', Says Vikas Swarup: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Accordingly a trap was laid and the Crime Branch team of UP's Moradabad police also assisted the Delhi Police in this regard.

A .315 single shot pistol with two live cartridges was also recovered from Ajay, who was wanted in 10 cases, including robbery, dacoity and arms act, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)