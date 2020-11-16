Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Sameet Thakkar who was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, was granted bail by a court in Mumbai on a surety of Rs 25000.

He was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Hyderabad-Based Biological E Begins Clinical Trials of Coronavirus Vax.

A local court in Mumbai on November 3 sent Sameet Thakkar, to police custody till November 9.

Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24, was on November 2 granted bail by a Nagpur court. However, soon after he got bail, Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai Police.

Also Read | Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Congress if It Wants Restoration of Article 370 or Supports Statements by Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti.

On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai's VP Road police station and in Nagpur. According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

Thakkar had allegedly made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)