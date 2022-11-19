Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police has arrested the accused who had allegedly pushed his minor girlfriend to death from fourth floor in Lucknow on Tuesday night.

The man identified as Sufiyan was arrested after a brief encounter on Friday.

He was fleeing after firing on a police team and was arrested near Power House Chauraha in Lucknow today, the police said.

He has been admitted to KGMU trauma centre after sustaining a bullet injury in his leg. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

Sufiyan had been evading arrest after allegedly pushing his girlfriend to death from fourth floor in Lucknow.

The FIR based on a complaint by the family of Nidhi Gupta who alleged that the accused used to pressurise the victim to convert before marriage.

The deceased sustained serious injuries and was taken to the King George's Medical University trauma centre by her relatives where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

"A girl died after falling from the fourth floor after a fight with a person living in the same colony. We have taken the family's statement in the matter, and an investigation is underway," Lucknow ADCP West Chiranjeevnath Sinha had said.

The incident took place in Sector H, Basant Kunj under Dubagga police station limits of the state capital on Tuesday night.

The deceased was in a relationship with Sufiyan who lived in the same colony, the police had said.

"A minor girl died after she was pushed from the fourth floor. A case under murder and conversation has been registered. Teams have been formed to find the accused. As per initial report the accused Sufiyan was trying to befriend the victim for past one-and-half years and both families were aware of this," Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia had said.

"Earlier, both families had quarrelled over Sufiyan's gift to the victim. After the fight, the victim ran towards the terrace and the accused followed her. Family members then heard a sound and found the victim in a critical condition after she fell to the ground," he added.

The Lucknow Police filed the FIR against Sufiyan under section 302 and Sections 3 and 5 (1) of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. (ANI)

