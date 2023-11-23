Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): A man and a woman were allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons at a village in Bihar's Patna, police said on Thursday.

Officials said that the incident occurred at a village under the Paliganj police station limits, where the victims were found dead with bullet injuries in a farmland. Locals of the area informed the police about the incident.

The victims were identified as Rajendra Yadav and Sharda Devi.

Pritam Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Paliganj, said, "Today, we received information that two bodies had been found under the Paliganj police station limits."

"Upon reaching the spot, we found that the two persons, a man and a woman, had been shot dead. Bullet shells were also recovered from the spot," he said.

Officials said that prima facie, it seems to be a matter of an extra-marital affair, and a probe into the same has been initiated.

"Reportedly, both the man and woman were married and were involved in an extra-marital relationship with each other," he said.

"A probe is currently underway to ascertain the details of this tragic incident," he added.

Police were further looking into the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

