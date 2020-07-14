Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused BJP of trying to topple his government in Rajasthan along the lines of its experience in Madhya Pradesh.

"After independence for the first time, a government (in the Centre) has come which is toppling governments in the country on the basis of money power. This has never happened, for the first time democracy is in danger, 70 years have passed governments have changed but democracy used to get strengthened because governments used to change smoothly," Gehlot told reporters here.

"The management is of BJP. The management which was working in Madhya Pradesh, that same team is working now because they now have experience and the whole game is playing out there. What options are there in front of (our) government in such a scenario," he added.

Gehlot further put out another tweet in which he said that the BJP had failed in its attempt in Rajasthan.

"BJP's ambitions failed, they were attempting the same game in Rajasthan which they were playing in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh on the basis of money power. It was an open game, and I think they have been handed over defeat in it," Gehlot said.

Earlier, Gehlot had congratulated Govind Singh Dotasra, for his appointment as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Through another tweet, he had also wished Ganesh Ghogra, Abhishek Choudhary, and Hem Singh Shekhawat for being appointed as State President of Youth Congress, NSUI, and Seva Dal, respectively.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi.

Earlier today, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, as announced by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala earlier today. (ANI)

