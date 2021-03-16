New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Congress leader Manak Agarwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, expressing his dissatisfaction over his expulsion from the party.

In the letter, Agarwal wrote: "I have been an elected member of the AICC for the past 25 years. Despite this fact, the MPCC disciplinary committee has expelled me from the party by going against the party constitution though they are not authorised to do so. A few months back Kamal Nath ji had made a derogatory statement about a female candidate Imarti Devi and I had opposed it and Rahul ji too had opposed it in Kerala and asked Kamal Nath ji to apologize for the same. However, despite this fact, he did not apologise and rather opposed him."

"In February, the MPCC under Kamal Nath ji had given membership to Babulal Chourasia who had been a staunch supporter of Nathuram Godse and had built his temple in Gwalior. I was firm and stringent in opposing the decision as it was against the party ideology, however, I have been expelled from the MPCC and request you to look into the matter," he added in his letter.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee disciplinary committee has expelled Agarwal for six years, reportedly over his statement against former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia. (ANI)

