Barpeta, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam's World Heritage site Manas National Park will be the first among the five National Parks in the state to reopen for tourists from Friday with strict COVID-19 protocols, park officials said.

The park, which usually closes for tourists in April, had to shut the gates from March 17 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,

The Chief Conservator of Forests A M Singh will open the Manas National Park at a programme scheduled to be held at the Bahbari range, officials said.

The park authorities said that strict COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing, must be maintained by the tourists while entering the park.

Only three persons would be allowed in the jeep safari inside the park.

The authorities have taken all measures, including the sanitisation of lodges and vehicles, to ensure the safety of tourists.

The inflow of foreign tourists to the park was expected to be less due to the pandemic but the authorities hoped that domestic tourists would arrive and follow the mandatory COVID protocols.

During the last financial year, the park had earned a revenue of Rs 84,31,539 from 42,773 domestic tourists and Rs 6,48,263 from 628 foreign tourists while Rs 98,41,667 was collected from vehicles passing through the park from the neighbouring country Bhutan.

