By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a COVID-29 review meeting with Southern states and UT's Health Minister on Friday stressed upon e-Sanjeevani, teleconsultation, monitoring, home isolation and increasing RT-PCR tests in states which are reporting lower percentage testing, official sources told ANI.

The Union Health Minister conducted a high-level meeting on Friday through video conferencing in the context of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 with Health Ministers of Southern States/UT's Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Island.

The meeting was also attended by senior health officials.

Earlier, he conducted a high-level meeting with nine Northern States and UTs and advised them to send COVID testing and vaccination data timely.

The Union Health Minister also said that testing should be ramped up in the States where it has gone down.

He also advised states and UTs to ensure that those in home isolation are efficiently monitored in line with the National Guidelines.

He said, "This will ensure that the vulnerable categories of active cases in home isolation get the required medical help in a timely manner."

The Union Health Minister re-emphasised the need for ramping up testing in the states and UTs. Those states/UTs that are showing a lower share of RTPCR testing were requested to ramp up tests through RTPCR. States and UTs were also reminded to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots and monitor the trend of hospitalised cases along with the deaths in the state.

Mandaviya said that with our past experience, 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' along with monitoring of cases remains crucial for COVID management.

The Union Health Minister also urged the States and UTs to adopt the hub and spoke model for teleconsultation.

According to the Union Health Ministry, "Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged the States and UTs to adopt the hub and spoke model and ensure that more and more centres of tele-consultation are opened. This will enable beneficiaries to access expert advice from experts stationed at the district hubs."

He also said that e-Sanjeevani has been able to provide services to more than 2.6 crore beneficiaries where people can seek medical advice from the confines of their homes.

e-Sanjeevani OPD is a flagship telemedicine platform of the Government, developed by the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), Mohali under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It provides free teleconsultation services to people in need.

"This will prove to be a game-changer and will be of immense value and importance for the hard-to-reach and far-flung areas, and especially in the northern regions in the current winter season," he said.

Mandaviya also urged the nine States and UTs to review and expedite the implementation of activities under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package) for strengthening the health infrastructure, an amount of Rs 23,123 Crores which was approved by Union Cabinet in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

"Health Ministers and the State authorities to plug the existing gaps by efficiently utilizing the amount sanctioned for various infra projects. With strengthened health infrastructure, we can meet any health emergency and public health crisis with better preparedness," he added. (ANI)

