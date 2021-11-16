New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday discussed the "Har Ghar Dastak" COVID-19 vaccination campaign with non-profit organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and sought their support to strengthen the campaign, urging them to take it to every nook and corner of the country.

His remarks came after he held a meeting over the nationwide expansion of the "Har Ghar Dastak" COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya in a tweet said, "Interacted with non-profit organizations (NGO) and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) of the country. Discussed how an enhanced partnership between the government and these organisations will strengthen our Har Ghar Dastak vaccination campaign. Our government seeks support of the organisations to take our campaign to every nook and corner of the country."

With the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

Earlier, while announcing the launch of the campaign, the Health Minister had said, "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose." (ANI)

