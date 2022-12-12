Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Mangaluru Police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a youth on December 6 who befriended a girl belonging to another community.

According to Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, the arrested have been identified as Chethan Kumar (39), Prakash (34), Shibin Padikal (36) and Ganesh (35).

On December 6, a group of right-wing activists entered a jewellery shop and allegedly assaulted a Muslim youth, who worked in the jewellery shop.

The boy befriended a Hindu girl who works in the same shop.

The boy had complained of assault and rioting. However, the mother of the girl had accused the boy of abusing her and threatening her with dire consequences and the jewellery shop had complained of trespass and rioting.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

