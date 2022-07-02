Mangaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) Mangaluru city police held an interaction with foreign nationals residing within the police commissionerate limits on Saturday.

The meeting was convened by city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

In his address, the commissioner said it is overwhelming to see such a diverse population in the city with foreigners from various countries.

Kumar asked the foreign nationals to keep their documents safe and not get involved in any illegal activities. Foreigners residing here have not been involved in any case so far, he said.

The officer said police has the responsibility to ensure the peaceful stay of foreigners in the city and asked them to reach out to the police in case of any requirement. "We have citizens from UK, Germany, Bangladesh, Philippines, Yemen, Ethiopia and 50 other countries here," he said.

Godfrey Joseph, a PhD student from Tanzania, said the police in the city have always been helpful. He said the issue of overspeeding of vehicles which poses a threat to pedestrians should be addressed.

Some foreign nationals raised the issue of easing the procedures for documents and ownership of vehicles in their name.

At present, the city has 336 foreign nationals who have come here for work and education. A total of 210 of them are men and studying and working, while 126 are women. Around 180 foreign nationals attended the interaction on Saturday, police sources said.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, during his recent visit to the city, had directed the Dakshina Kannada district police to conduct station-level survey of foreign nationals to find out whether any of them are residing without valid documents.

