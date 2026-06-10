India News | Manipur: 14 Kuki Hostages Released in Presence of Police, CM Appeals for Freeing Six Naga Civilians

Senapati (Manipur) [India], June 10 (ANI): Naga civil society organisations have released 14 Kuki individuals in Manipur in the presence of the Senapati Police. The police handed the individuals over to the Chief of Taphou Kuki Village.

According to Manipur Police, 14 Kuki individuals were formally released following due procedures on Tuesday. The individuals were handed over to the Senapati Police and the District Administration by the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of Senapati District.

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Upon receipt, all necessary formalities were completed, including proper verification and medical examination of the individuals. Adequate security arrangements were put in place, and the route was properly secured to ensure their safe and expeditious transportation to Taphou Kuki Village. Thereafter, the individuals were handed over to the Chief of Taphou Kuki Village through a duly executed handing-over memorandum, police said in a statement.

"The entire process was conducted peacefully and in a coordinated manner with the cooperation of all stakeholders concerned," police stated.

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The release came in response to the appeal made by Church bodies in Manipur.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio welcomed the move and called for reciprocation and the release of the six Naga hostages by the Kuki groups.

In a series of posts on X, CM Rio wrote, "I welcome the safe and humane release of the Kuki hostages by the United Naga Council and Naga civil society organisations, in response to the appeal made by Church bodies led by the Baptist World Alliance."

The Chief Minister said that he had held discussions with Naga groups and appealed for the safe release of hostages.

"Over the past weeks, I had several interactions and deliberations with representatives of Naga civil society groups in our collective efforts to resolve the impasse on humanitarian grounds and in the true spirit of Christian values. I had also formally appealed for the safe release of the hostages, guided by compassion, human dignity & the values that define the Naga people. This gesture reflects our respect for human life, commitment to human rights & belief that even amidst conflict, humanity must prevail," Rio posted.

"We once again appeal for the safe release of the 6 Naga hostages in a reciprocal & humanitarian manner so that they return to their loved ones. We hope this gesture will help pave the way for trust, understanding & dialogue as we strive for genuine peace, reconciliation & harmony," an X post read.

After ethnic violence in 2023, Manipur has witnessed continued tensions. The recent conflict surfaced between the Naga and Kuki groups.

Several protests have been held demanding the immediate release of six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)