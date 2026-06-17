India News | Manipur: 3 Kuki Injured Men Shifted from RIMS, Police Fires Tear Gas Shells to Disperse Protesting Crowd

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 17 (ANI): Three injured Kuki persons were shifted from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Wednesday as tensions continued for the second consecutive day at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) till late night. The injured were escorted with heavy security security.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse a mob protesting the admission of three injured Kuki men at the hospital.

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The three men, who were injured in a firing incident at Leilon Vaiphei village, had been brought to RIMS on Monday under heavy security arrangements for medical treatment.

Protesters, comprising members of the Naga and Meetei communities, demanded that the three injured persons be removed from the hospital, alleging that they were militants.

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The protest, which began on Monday, intensified on Tuesday evening as a large number of people gathered outside the hospital gate and shouted slogans. Police personnel initially attempted to control the crowd and prevent the situation from escalating.

However, as tensions mounted and the situation turned volatile, security forces resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob and restore order.

Security has been tightened in and around the hospital premises to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal East of Manipur on June 10 as police used tear gas to disperse protesters gathered at the area after the bodies of six Naga villagers, who were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, were brought here.

The mortal remains of six persons were recovered following extensive search operations, according to Manipur Police.

In a statement, Manipur Police said, "After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026."

The police further said that necessary legal formalities were being carried out and that an investigation into the case was underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)