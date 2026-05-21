India News | Manipur: 4 UNLF Cadres Apprehended, Large Store of Looted Weapons Seized

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 21 (ANI): A joint team of the Manipur Police, the Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a special operation apprehended four cadres of the armed group United National Liberation Front-Pambei (UNLF-P) and seized a large cache of weapons, including looted police weapons from the Lamshang area in Imphal West.

The cache of seized weapons include an INSAS LMG, three INSAS LMG magazines, and 14 live rounds, an official said on Thursday

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Superintendent of Police Imphal East Shivanand Surve told ANI that the seized weapons are suspected to have been stolen, and a probe is underway into the area from where they were looted. He further said that associates of the cadres opened fire at security forces, resulting in a brief exchange of fire.

The police official said, "Manipur Police launched a special operation on 20th May 2026 at Lamdeng under Lamsang PS. During the operation, two active cadres of UNLF (P), namely Heishnam Thomas Singh of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Arambam Tomtom Singh of Lamshang Heibongpokpi Mayai Leikai, were apprehended along with one INSAS LMG, three INSAS LMG magazines, and 14 live rounds. This is suspected to be stolen, and it is under verification of where it was looted from. While the arrest process was going on, associates of the cadres at the security forces resulted in a brief exchange of fire."

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The SP further informed that two more cadres involved in firing at the security forces were also apprehended. Preliminary interrogation of the arrested cadres revealed that they had come to sell weapons and admitted their involvement in earlier sales of arms and ammunition in exchange for money.

The police official stated, "Further, two more cadres who were involved in firing upon security forces were apprehended. On preliminary interrogation of the arrested cadres, they disclosed that they had come to sell the seized weapon on the instructions of self-styled Lance Corporal Naorem Bijoy alias Macha of UNLF (P). They further admitted involvement in earlier sale of arms and ammunition in exchange for money."

The SP further said that subsequently, based on follow-up operations, joint security forces comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF conducted a cordon and search operation at an unauthorised UNLF (P) camp located at Lamdeng, in which a large cache of arms and war-like stores was recovered. The seizure included 29 weapons comprising AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, pistols and other firearms.

He added that on the morning of May 21, joint security forces further launched search operations in the vicinity of the camp and recovered additional war-like stores and 39 more weapons, including AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, sniper rifles, carbines, shotguns, mortars, an RPG-7 launcher, an anti-drone jammer, and a large cache of explosives, including grenades, the Superintendant of Police stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)