Jiribam (Manipur) [India], April 1 (ANI): An active insurgent has been killed in an operation by Assam Rifles in Chotobekar of the Jiribam district on Friday.

Security forces recovered one 7.62 mm AK rifle alongwith 26 rounds of ammunition.

Also Read | Chaudhary Swarna Ram Dies: Senior BJP Leader and Former Punjab Minister Passes Away at 83.

Assam Rifles Battalion of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles East received an input of the presence of armed insurgents engaged in extortion activities in the General Area village Chotobekra of Jiribam district.

On envisaging the threat of life to the locals by these insurgents, Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles East launched a team to apprehend the insurgents.

Also Read | Twitter Reveals Code Showing Why Tweets Pop-up.

On reaching the general area it was noticed that some armed insurgents were attempting to escape from the area towards Sailkulphai.

On being pursued by the troops of Assam Rifles, one of the insurgent opened fire.

The team led by Officer challenged the insurgent to stop fire and surrender, however, the insurgent did not heed the call.

In retaliation to unprovoked fire, troops opened fire in self-defence and one insurgent was eliminated.

This active and quick action by Assam Rifles saved the innocent lives of locals who would have been endangered by the insurgents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)