Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 20 (ANI): Hours after Manipur's caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh was elected as the chief minister again, Bharatiya Janata Party observers along with other party leaders on Sunday held a meeting to stake claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

BJP observers -- Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Bhupender Yadav, party leader Sambit Patra, Manipur Chief Minister-designate N Biren Singh, state BJP chief A Sharda Devi, Manipur Minister in the outgoing government Th Biswajit Singh, and other MLAs, were present in the meeting with Governor of Manipur La Ganesan today.

Also Read | BSF Committed To Maintain Sanctity and Integrity of Borders, Says DG Pankaj Singh.

The BJP leaders have been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. It will be the second successive government of the party in the state.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi University To Consider Proposal for Setting Up Centre To Offer Job-Oriented Courses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)