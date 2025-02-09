Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 9 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan here on Sunday two years after the violence marred the state.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Also Read | Air India Cabin Crew Members Put in Detainee Cell at Zurich Airport Over Missing Travel Documents.

He was accompanied by BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with at least 19 MLAs.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far," Singh said in his resignation letter.

Also Read | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Quits, Submits Resignation Letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

"I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri," he further said in the letter.

He urged the Central government to continue with the same.

"I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them: To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizationalhistory over thousands of years. To crack down on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants. To continue the fight against drugs and narco terrorism. To continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied. Time bound and faster border which is underway," Singh's letter read.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi earlier today.

In 2022, Biren Singh took the oath as the CM of Manipur following NDA alliance comfortable victory with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the Assembly polls.

The Congress had bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats in that elections.

The NDA ally JD(U) had won six seats. However, five of its MLAs later switched to the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)