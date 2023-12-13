Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 13 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asked the newly elected Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma not to interfere in the internal matters of Manipur.

Citing Lalduhoma's comments, Singh said "It is beyond the Constitution because it is an internal matter of the Manipur government. He does not know what is happening in Moreh."

"Whatever happened in Manipur is our internal matter. Most of our neighbouring colleagues call us and express their willingness to bring a solution to restore peace here. But, unfortunately, I have seen one comment from the newly elected CM of Mizoram that the state police should not harass his people in Moreh. It is beyond the Constitution because it is an internal matter of the Manipur government. He does not know what is happening in Moreh," Manipur CM N Biren Singh told ANI.

In an interview the newly elected Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma had claimed that Tribals in Manipur were not being treated properly.

In his response, Biren Singh said "A lot of communities, including Kuki, Naga, Meitei and Meitei-Pangal, have been living in Moreh. My earnest appeal to him is to please help us restore peace, irrespective of caste and community."

"I never commented when the Bru issue happened in Mizoram, so please pray and help us restore normalcy in Manipur," the Manipur CM added.

Manipur has witnessed a series of acts of violence that started on May 3, following protests by two of its communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy land in hilly areas.

Meanwhile, two top police officers from Assam have been placed at the disposal of the Manipur government to take charge of the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) constituted for violent incidents that took place in Manipur in recent months.

This step was taken following the direction of the Supreme Court in its judgement dated August 7 in Special Leave Petition (SLP) (Civil) Diary No. 19206 of 2023.

Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, IPS Anand Mishra and Superintendent of Police (Border-II), APS Randeep Kumar Baruah, have been placed at the disposal of the Manipur government to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect.

"In compliance with directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 07.08.2023 in SLP (Civil) Dy. No. 19206 of 2023 and in the interest of public service the services of Shri Anand Mishra, IPS (RR-2011), Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, Assam are placed at the disposal of the Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITS constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect," the Assam Governor's notification read.

"In compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its judgement dated August 7, 2023, in SLP (Civil) Dy. No. 19206 of 2023 and in the interest of public service, the services of Shri Randeep Kr. Baruah, APS (DR-1993), Superintendent of Police (Border-II), Assam, are placed at the disposal of the Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect," it added. (ANI)

