Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 28 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought help from the Central government in dousing fire at Ukhrul's Shirui peak.

The Chief Secretary of Manipur has also written a letter to the Centre in this regard.

"Very unfortunate to see the fire spreading at Shirui Peak, Ukhrul District, Manipur. Spoken to Union Home Ministry Additional Secretary to extend all possible help from NDRF to douse the fire. An official letter has also been sent from the Manipur Chief Secretary," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)