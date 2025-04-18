Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 18 (ANI): Devotees gathered at MBC Centre Church in Imphal on Friday to offer prayers and observe Good Friday, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

A devotee told ANI that Good Friday holds deep spiritual meaning for Christians around the world.

Also Read | Electronics Manufacturing Growth: Industry Sees Growth in 10 Years, Creates 25 Lakh Jobs, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Today is a very special day for us as Christians, not only here in Manipur but worldwide. Good Friday is about Jesus Christ coming down to earth and dying for all people around the world," he said.

Christians across the country observed the day with solemn prayers and spiritual reflection, remembering Jesus Christ's sacrifice for humanity.

Also Read | CHIRAYU Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Haryana Government Extends Family Income Limit to Over INR 3 Lakh To Avail Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

In Delhi, a large number of devotees gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral to attend Good Friday prayers and reflect on the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

In Guwahati, students participated in Good Friday services at the Don Bosco Institute, joining in prayer to commemorate the crucifixion.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday that remembers the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to Christian belief, Jesus was betrayed by one of his disciples, Judas, and handed over to the Romans. Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of Judea, ordered his crucifixion. Jesus was made to carry his cross from Jerusalem to a hill called Calvary, where he was executed.

Good Friday also marks the beginning of the Easter weekend. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday and is a day of mourning, prayer, and remembrance of Jesus' sacrifice. Many Christians spend the day fasting, praying, and visiting churches.

Easter, celebrated on Sunday, marks Jesus' resurrection. According to the Bible, Jesus rose from the dead three days after his crucifixion. Easter is often associated with symbols like chocolate eggs, lambs, and bunnies, which represent spring and new life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)