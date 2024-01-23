Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 23 (ANI): The final Photo Electoral Rolls of all sixty Assembly constituencies of the state were published on Monday by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROS), as per the schedule fixed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Chief Election Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha, IAS held a press conference at the Chief Electoral Office, Lamphelpat on Monday.

Chief Election Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha said, "Final Photo Electoral Rolls have been published at the offices of the EROS and with all the Booth Level Officers (BLOS) and they may also visit the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur's website https://eeomanipur.nic.in to inspect the Final Electoral Rolls-2024."

Pradeep Kumar Jha said that the electors and representatives of Political Parties may inspect and another copy in Pen-Drive will be made available free of cost to the recognised National and State Political Parties.

"The recognised State/National parties may depute one representative of their party, duly authorised to the CE0's office for this purpose. Any additional copy can be purchased at Rs 2 per page and Rs 1 per half page or part thereof. Interested parties may also purchase DVD-ROMS from the CEO's Office, Lamphelpat at Rs. 100 per DVD-ROM per Assembly Constituency," he said.

Jha further said that one printed copy of the Final Electoral Rolls of each Assembly Constituency Draft Electoral Rolls was published on October 27, 2023.

"The Elector Population Ratio is recorded at 55.54 per cent as compared to 55.04 per cent in the draft rolls. The total number of Electors as per Final Electoral Rolls is 20,26,623 showing a net increase of 18,191 electors from the Draft Electoral Rolls," he said.

As per the Final Electoral Rolls 2024, the Gender Ratio stands at 1068 as compared to 1066 in Draft Electoral Rolls published on October 27, 2023, he said.

"The total number of newly enrolled electors is 34,700 with 15,596 Males, 19,095 Females and 9 Third Genders. As many as 16,509 electors including 5280 expired electors have been deleted from the Electoral Rolls during the Revision Period. The total number of service electors enrolled in the Final Electoral Rolls is 21,832 with 97 inclusions and 38 deletions during the revision period," he said. (ANI)

