Imphal, May 30 (PTI) The BJP-led government in Manipur on Sunday launched a scheme for children who have been orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving special impetus to their education.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, after greeting people on the occasion of the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government's seven-year completion in office, said the state would provide Rs 3,500 for every bereaved child living with his extended family or under a guardian's care.

Children who have no one to care for them would be sent to residential institutions, with the government bearing all their expenses, the CM, after virtually launching the 'Bal Seva' scheme, said.

The programme will ensure institutional care and education for adolescent girls, and preference will be given to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas for housing them.

Laptops will be provided as a one-time special assistance to children, who are studying in Class 11 or above or to those undergoing vocational courses after completing Class 10.

Singh further stated that stamp duty would be waived for registration of property left behind by the parents, and no tax would be levied on transferred land till the child attains 21 years of age.

