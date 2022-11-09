Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 9 (ANI): Manipur Education Department recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Infosys Ltd. on the implementation of Infosys Springboard in the presence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Education Minister Th. Basanta Singh and MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh were also present at the event.

The MoU was signed between Education (S) Commissioner Gyan Prakash, Education (S) Director L. Nandakumar and Head-Corporate Affairs Santhosh Ananthapura, Sr. Vice President Infosys Ltd Thirumala Arohi.

The MoU is for the enhancement of teaching-learning activities and teaching effectiveness through technology aids under the Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme. The scheme has a student- and teacher-oriented components and is fully aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lauded Infosys Ltd. for the new venture. Further highlighting the National Education Policy to be a remarkable policy, the Chief Minister said the policy has already been adopted in the State and that for its full implementation, the State needs support.

N. Biren Singh also said that the government has launched some schemes and projects to improve the education system in the State. He explained schemes like the School Fagathansi Mission and Star Education.

Explaining School Fagathansi, the Chief Minister said it was initially taken up in 60 schools, one school from each of the 60 Assembly Constituencies.

It may be mentioned that through the scheme, Infosys Springboard will provide a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 to lifelong learners.

Under the scheme, the faculty development program will consist of a series of sessions on the "Facilitate to Engage" course towards effective teaching techniques: instructional design and content creation; introduction and awareness to emerging and digital technologies, how to leverage the online platforms for effective learner engagement; authoring courses and assessments on online platforms.

The program will be delivered online virtually by Infosys experts and in addition, teachers can up-skill themselves.

Infosys Springboard also empowers students through the present scheme of Student to learn by doing and develop holistically in preparation for emerging jobs and career opportunities teaching them to better collaborate with learners on their skilling journey using the platform's engagement features, motivating them to learn, leveraging the Teacher-Student relationship, Just-in-time Learning, etc. (ANI)

