Guwahati (Manipur) [India], July 2 (ANI): Search operation continues for the second consecutive day in landslide-hit Manipur's Tupul general area, officials said on Saturday. The death toll in the Manipur landside went up to 24 till now.

The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

According to PRO defence, Guwahati, relentless search operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the incident site at Tupul, Manipur continue.

Fresh teams were deployed on Saturday morning to augment the efforts in the search.

Through the wall, radar is being successfully used and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist in the search.

So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians have been recovered so far, the PRO said in a press statement.

Mortal remains of 14 personnel including 1 JCO and 12 other ranks of Territorial Army personnel were sent to respective home stations by two IAF aircraft and an Indian Army helicopter, while one mortal remain was sent to Kangpokpi Distt Manipur by road, after wreath-laying by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal with full military honours today.

Similar befitting honours will be paid at respective home stations as per military tradition.

The search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians still continues, the release read.

Earlier on Friday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed the landslide in Noney district the worst incident in the history of the state.

Chief Minister Singh again visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.

"It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.

"Spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi said in a Twitter post.

