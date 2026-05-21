India News | Manipur: Majorkhul Kabui Village Residents Protest for Release of Six Abducted Naga Civilians

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 21 (ANI): As part of the continuing protests against the alleged abduction of six Naga civilians, women and youths of Majorkhul Kabui village on Thursday staged a sit-in protest, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

A large number of women and youths participated in the protest, raising slogans against the alleged abduction of the six Naga civilians by Kuki groups from Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

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Speaking to ANI, Anemlu Kamei, a resident of the Majorkhul Kabui village, demanded the immediate release of the Naga civilians.

"We are demanding the release of six Naga civilians kidnapped by the Kuki groups. We have organised the sit-in protest," she said.

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They have urged the government to take strict action against those involved in the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Koubru Range Liangmai Women's Union, along with civil society organisations of Kanglatongbi and nearby villages under the aegis of LPNR-M, organised a mass rally demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the Naga civilians.

The rally began from Makhan village and concluded at Namdilong village gate, with protesters carrying placards and raising slogans seeking urgent intervention from both the Centre and the state government.

Speaking during the rally, a resident of Makhan village, Irish Tuimai, appealed to the authorities to take immediate steps to rescue the hostages.

"We are here demanding the immediate release of the innocent civilians who were abducted on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei village. It has already been a week, yet the hostages have not been able to return home," she said.

She further warned that any delay in rescuing the hostages could escalate tensions and endanger the lives of the abducted civilians.

"We urge both the state and central governments to take immediate action. Any further delay in rescuing the hostages will escalate the situation and put innocent lives in danger," she added.

On May 15, a total of 28 hostages were released after both the Kuki and Naga sides freed 14 individuals each, in a development facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), civil society organisations (CSOs), and law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)