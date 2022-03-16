New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrived at the Parliament on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the formation of the new government in the state.

"I have come to meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

When asked if the formation of the new government in the state will be taken up for discussion, Singh said, "Yes."

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a clear majority in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Manipur by securing 32 seats in the 60-member House.

Biren Singh, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, met the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

According to sources, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will visit Manipur in the coming days for the party legislature meeting. (ANI)

