India News | Manipur NDA Delegation Highlights PM Modi's 12 Years of Governance

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 14 (ANI): Marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, a delegation of Manipur's ruling NDA alliance, headed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand, held a press conference in Imphal on Sunday to highlight the administration's development-oriented achievements.

Addressing the media, the NDA leaders outlined the impact of flagship schemes implemented over the last 12 years, citing significant progress in infrastructure, healthcare, women's empowerment, agriculture, and national security.

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However, the discourse shifted to the security situation, with Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho highlighting that the recent violence is being perpetrated by groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. Emphasising the state's difficult conditions, Dikho made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene and restore normalcy.

"We urge the Centre to take strong, decisive steps to restore peace and ensure the safety of our citizens living across both the hill and valley regions," Dikho stated.

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Providing an update on border security, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam announced that fencing work along the Indo-Myanmar border has been significantly accelerated. He confirmed that the Ministry has issued directives to expedite the project, with a mandate to complete the construction well ahead of the original 2027 target.

The delegation reiterated that the BJP-led government at the Centre has transformed India through welfare-driven governance. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued efforts toward achieving lasting peace and stability in Manipur, while maintaining that the government's focus remains firmly on development-oriented policies. (ANI)

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