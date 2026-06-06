India News | Manipur Police Arrest Multiple Militants; Seize Contraband Including Suspected WY Tablets

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a series of coordinated operations across Manipur, security forces have arrested multiple active militants and seized contraband, the Manipur Police said.

On June 4, police arrested two active cadres of the Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs) from BP 81 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district. They were identified as Ningthoujam Thourangba alias Dingku alias Goro (29) of Heirok part 3, Thoubal district, affiliated with the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak - Progressive (PREPAK PRO), and Ahongshangbam Momocha Singh alias Paikhomba (20) of Khuyathong, Pukhri Achouba Mapal, Imphal West district, also associated with PREPAK.

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https://x.com/manipur_police/status/2063011841308303675

The next day, on June 5, security forces arrested Huidrom Boyboy Singh (28) of Wabagai Thingel Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station, Kakching district, an active member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). He was reportedly involved in arms smuggling and distributing militant propaganda, including pasting banners, flags, and stars in various areas. Some incriminating materials were recovered during the operation.

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https://x.com/manipur_police/status/2063012883492204708

In a separate operation on the same day, Thangjam Diya Singh alias Manimatum (26) of Lamsang Makha Leikai under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West district, a cadre of KCP (MFL), was also arrested. Authorities seized several incriminating items from his possession.

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/2063013201764331895

Alongside militant arrests, police also intercepted two contraband transport cases. On June 4 at 4:25 pm, Md Azmal Khan (26) of Lilong Uku, Thoubal district, was arrested near Pioneer School area under Pallel Police Station for transporting tobacco products in a Super Carry vehicle.

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/2063013741109940484

On the same day at 10:30 am, security forces seized a truck carrying 46.370 kgs of suspected WY tablets, including packaging, at the SMPU Naka check post, Leingangpokpi under Jiribam Police Station. The driver, Pankaj Kumar Ray (30) of Teliya Chhapra, Sahebganj Police Station, Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, was taken into custody.

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/2063012496953458953

"On 04.06.2026 at 10.30 am, security forces arrested one Pankaj Kumar Ray (30) of Teliya Chhapra, Panchayat- Gulabpatti, Sahebganj-PS, Muzaffarpur district, Bihar and seized one truck bearing registration no. AS17C6434 for carrying suspected WY tablets (weighing 46.370 kgs, including packaging) from SMPU Naka check point, Leingangpokpi under Jiribam-PS, Jiribam district," Manipur Police's X post read. (ANI)

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