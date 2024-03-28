Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Manipur Police has arrested four persons in possession of a significant cache of arms from the Bishnupur district of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Salam Rameshwor Singh, Tongbram Gyanjit Singh, Pukhrem Ingocha Singh, and Thokchom Temba.

Alongside the arrests, authorities seized a significant cache of items, including three SLR Rifles and four empty magazines.

Additionally, they confiscated twenty live rounds, seven mobile phones, one Baofeng Walkie Talkie Set, and two cars, along with bags and various other items.

The police arrested the accused on Tuesday from IV Road, Moirang Thoya to Tronglaobi, Bishnupur District.

A case has been registered for further investigation into the matter, the police added.

The Manipur Police on Thursday also said that the movement of 146 and 195 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items had been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 129 Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the Police detained 340 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

The Police further said on X that search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the search operations the following items were recovered: One Insas LMG Rifle along with magazine, one 9 mm SMG carbine along with magazine, one Double barrel gun, five HE Hand Grenades, two mortar shells, one IED, one Walkie Talkie, three tear smoke shells, five stun shells, two cartridge 38 mm Anti-Riot with Rubber Bullet, five Detonators, nineteen live ammunitions and four blank cartridges from Gwarok Hill, Thoubal District. (ANI)

