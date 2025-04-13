Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Manipur Police on Saturday arrested Kammalsawm Singson (21), a resident of Songsang village in Pherzawl district, in connection with the murder of a minor girl that occurred on April 11 in Leljanghai village under Thanlon police station.

The accused was arrested from Khoken village.

The security forces in Manipur carried out search operations and area domination in the "fringe and vulnerable areas" of hill and valley districts and recovered three pumpi guns, the Manipur police said.

"During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense but under control. 03(three) nos. of Pumpl from General area Changplkot, Siden, H Kotlian and Dampi hill area under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District," police said in a press note.

Another operation led to the arrest of an active member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) from Sangakpham Bazar under Heingang police station in Imphal East District. The individual, identified as Thangjam Amujao Meitei (37) of Brahmapur Nahabam, was arrested with a mobile phone in his possession.

"A total of 110 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and three persons were detained by police in connection with violation in different districts of the state," the police said.

"Further, appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," it added.

Manipur has witnessed a significant boost in security operations, with forces conducting search and area domination exercises in vulnerable hill and valley districts in the last 24 hours.

According to an official press note from the Manipur Police, the security forces have made key recoveries across the state.

"One INSAS Rifle with magazine, one modified AK Rifle with magazine, two nos. of .303 Bolt Action Rifle (without magazines), seven nos. of 12 Bore Bolt Action Rifle, one 12 Bore Double Barrel Rifle, five nos. of Flare Gun ammunition, one IED weighing approximately 890 grams, two nos. of empty 12 Bore ammunition, one live 12 Bore cartridge, five nos. of live 5.56 mm ammunition, five nos. of.303 live ammunition, one Boafeng Walkie-Talkie Set, five nos. of BP jacket, five nos. of Headgear from the adjoining areas of Saiton Khunou and Saiton Haiyaikon under Phougakchao Ikhai-PS, Bishnupur District," the press note stated on Friday. (ANI)

