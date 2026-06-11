India News | Manipur Police Detain Eight Arm Persons, Recover Wapons in Joint Operation

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 11 (ANI): A joint operation was launched in the Horei Kaphung Hills (Lower Leishan Ridge), during which eight persons were detained and disarmed on Wednesday.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating that armed persons were planning to attack isolated villages in the hill areas.

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During the operation, around a dozen armed persons were spotted atop the hills. While some managed to flee, eight persons were detained, disarmed, and subsequently released with a stern warning not to enter the hill areas or carry weapons, as such activities are prohibited.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores was recovered from unauthorised bunkers located on the hilltop. Security forces have reiterated their commitment to continue such operations to safeguard affected communities and villages.

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Earlier, on June 4, in a series of coordinated operations across Manipur, security forces arrested multiple active militants and seized contraband, the Manipur Police said.

Police arrested two active cadres of the Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs) from BP 81 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district. They were identified as Ningthoujam Thourangba alias Dingku alias Goro (29) of Heirok part 3, Thoubal district, affiliated with the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak - Progressive (PREPAK PRO), and Ahongshangbam Momocha Singh alias Paikhomba (20) of Khuyathong, Pukhri Achouba Mapal, Imphal West district, also associated with PREPAK.

The next day, on June 5, security forces arrested Huidrom Boyboy Singh (28) of Wabagai Thingel Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station, Kakching district, an active member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

He was reportedly involved in arms smuggling and distributing militant propaganda, including pasting banners, flags, and stars in various areas. Some incriminating materials were recovered during the operation.

In a separate operation on the same day, Thangjam Diya Singh alias Manimatum (26) of Lamsang Makha Leikai under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West district, a cadre of KCP (MFL), was also arrested. Authorities seized several incriminating items from his possession. (ANI)

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