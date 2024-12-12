Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 12 (ANI): Manipur Police on Thursday filed an FIR after the police and the Forest Department conducted poppy destruction in the hill range of Thonglang Akutpa village, Kangpokpi. The destruction of the poppy field was carried out on December 10 and14 acres of poppy plantation was destroyed.

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/1867024131071320440

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi To Meet Hathras Rape Victim's Family Today; Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Says Congress Leader 'Provoking People'.

Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur CM on X, lauded the commendable work by Ukhrul police, the forest department, BSF, and the district administration. Two individuals, Letkhohao Haokip and Hegou Khongsai were arrested for their involvement in the cultivation, CM Singh mentioned in X post on Wednesday.

"War on Drugs Intensifies; 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed Commendable work by Ukhrul police, the forest department, BSF, and the district administration in destroying 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Mapithel hill range, Phungyar. The combined team also arrested two individuals, Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30), from the spot for their involvement in the cultivation," Manipur CM posted on X.

Also Read | West Bengal: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert in State Over 'Outsiders' Hiring Rooms Near Bangladesh Border.

The destruction of the Poppy fields is part of an extensive campaign meant to destry the drug network in the state. On December 6, Manipur Police apprehended four individuals involved in poppy cultivation spanning approximately 30 acres in the Ukhrul District. On December 5, Manipur Police destroyed 8.6 acres of poppy fields along the border of the Makuilongdi jungle, Senapati district.

Meanwhile, on December 11 a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested three cadres of PREPAK (Pro) from Thoubal Athokpam, Thoubal District. They were involved in extortion and illegal possession of arms.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations, one AK 47 Rifle, one Magazine of AK 47, one Magazine of 9mm pistol, three Local Made Mortars, two Live Bombs of Local Mortars and one Single Barrel Gun were recovered from an area between Sarang Tampak and Hrinkhu, Chandel District.

In another operation, one .303 Rifle, four 12 bore single barrel, one 9mm pistol, one .22 rifle, one 12 bore shot gun, eleven 7.62 mm ammunition, five 9mm ammunition, two .22 ammunition, thirty six 12 bore ammunition, one 303 Rifle Magazine and one Pistol Magazine were from Teising area, Churachandpur District. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)