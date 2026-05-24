India News | Manipur Police Seize 189.05 Kg Opium Seeds on NH-102, One Held

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 24 (ANI): A man was arrested after Manipur police intercepted a smuggling attempt along National Highway 102 (NH-102), officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces on Sunday arrested 34-year-old Tholung Koshel Lamkang, a resident of Thamnapokpi, Tengnoupal, at Pallel Chandel Lamkha.

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During the operation, authorities seized a total of 189.05 kgs of opium seeds and confiscated a four-wheeler, police said.

The police further informed that the overall law and order situation in Manipur has remained normal over the last 24 hours, backed by intensive security deployments, area domination exercises, and strict highway vigils across both hill and valley districts.

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To curb criminal activities and extortion further, security forces are continuing extensive, intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations in vulnerable fringe areas.

A total of 114 Nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across various districts to monitor movement, the police stated.

It further said that the security forces successfully ensured the safe passage of 316 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37. Strict security measures and dedicated convoys have also been actively provided along sensitive stretches to guarantee unhindered transport.

The Manipur Police have also issued a strong warning against the spread of misinformation. Authorities highlighted the high probability of fake posts, unverified videos, and misleading audio clips circulating on social media platforms.

Uploading or circulating fake and unfounded content on social media will attract strict legal action and consequences, the police stated.

The Manipur police further urged people to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any digital content by contacting the Central Control Room at 9233522822 before sharing.

The Police Control Room (PCR) further renewed its appeal to the public, urging anyone in possession of looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to return them immediately to the police or the nearest security forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)