Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 28 (ANI): A voter turnout of 27.34 per cent was recorded till 11 AM for the first phase of Manipur elections, the Election Commission of India informed on Monday.

Kangpokpi district reported the highest voter turnout of 32.62 per cent followed by Imphal West with 31.60 per cent.

Other districts, namely, Bishnupur reported a voter turnout of 29.66 per cent, Imphal East 26.66 per cent and Churachandpur 16.68 per cent.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 women, are in the fray for this phase of the polls.

Voting started at 7 am at will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking a fifth term.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP has decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats.

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

