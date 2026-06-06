India News | Manipur: Protesters Block NH-2 at Namdilong, Demand Release of 6 Naga Hostages

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 6 (ANI): Protesters on Saturday blocked the Imphal-Dimapur road along National Highway-2 at Namdilong village gate, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, 2026.

The protest was organised by the Koubrou Range Liangmei Women's Union.

Also Read | Karnataka Hospital Mortuary Scandal: Attendant Allegedly Photographs Dead Women in Bidar, Accused Arrested.

Demonstrators raised slogans demanding justice and accused both the State and Central governments of failing to take adequate action to rescue the remaining hostages.

Speaking to the media during the protest, Chunjaioiu, a resident of Namdilong, expressed concern over the continued captivity of the six civilians. She said that 18 people were allegedly abducted initially, of whom 12 were released unharmed, while six remain in captivity.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of June 6, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"We have been protesting day and night, but till now there has been no concrete response from either the State Government or the Central Government. It is shocking that despite the seriousness of the incident, no effective action has been taken," she said.

She further stated that although Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand had visited the victims' families, there has been no clear information regarding the condition of the remaining hostages.

"Whether they are alive or dead, we want the government to bring back the six hostages so that the families can know their fate and carry out whatever is necessary," she added.

Criticising the government's handling of the situation, she alleged that the authorities had failed to respond adequately despite continuous public demonstrations by the Naga community.

She also appealed to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the State Government to intervene immediately and resolve the matter before the situation escalates further.

"We do not want war. We want peace. But if the government continues to ignore our appeals, the situation may worsen. We are only asking the authorities to look into our problems and deliver justice," she asserted.

The protesters warned that they would continue their agitation until the six hostages are released or their whereabouts are officially confirmed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)