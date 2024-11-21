Imphal, Nov 21 (PTI) Protestors on Thursday organised demonstrations and rallies in various parts of the Imphal valley against the re-imposition of AFSPA and the recent killing of three women and three children in Jiribam district.

Several organisations of the Meitei community such as Meira Paibis held sit-ins against the re-imposition of AFSPA in areas falling under six police stations of the state and demanded prompt action against those Kuki-Zo-Hmar group members who were responsible for the killing of the six people of Jiribam.

Also Read | Pakistan Shooting: Death Toll in Gun Attack on Shias in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rises to 42.

The Centre on November 14 re-imposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Manipur's six police station areas, including Jiribam. At present, the entire state, except for the areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, is under AFSPA.

Three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Gang Involved in Stealing Handbags at Weddings, 4 Arrested.

The six bodies were found in the Jiri river in Jiribam and Barak river in Cachar of neighbouring Assam over the past few days.

Employees of a car showroom in the state capital also demonstrated condemning a gun attack by unknown miscreants on early Wednesday at the outlet.

Police said gunmen had fired a few rounds into the office and inside the showroom damaging at least one vehicle.

A rally was also taken from Waikhom Mani College to Thoubal Mela ground in Thoubal district covering a distance of nearly 2 km, to protest against the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state.

A number of organisations including All Thoubal United Clubs Organisation organised the rally.

Meanwhile, the state government relaxed curfew in four valley districts for varied durations to facilitate people to purchase essential items.

District magistrates of Imphal East and Thoubal ordered relaxation of curfew hours from 5 am to 12 noon.

For Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, the relaxation will be from 5 am to 4 pm.

Earlier the authorities of all four districts had said that curfew relaxation hours would be from 5 am to 4 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)