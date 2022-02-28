Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 28 (ANI): With the conclusion of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on Monday, the state recorded an average voter turnout of 78.30 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The government data shows that the highest voter turnout of 84.25 per cent was witnessed in Imphal West, followed by 83.38 per cent in Kangpokpi.

Also Read | Holi 2022: Odisha Govt Bans Holi Celebrations in Public Places, Restricts Large Gathering During Festivals Due to COVID-19.

Other districts like Imphal East and Bishnupur recorded an average voter turnout of 76.64 per cent and 74.25 per cent respectively.

The lowest voter turnout of 71.53 per cent was recorded in Churachandpur.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

Reportedly, clashes broke out between Congress and BJP supporters in Keithelmanbi after Congress raised allegations of booth capturing.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 women, are in the fray for the poll.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)