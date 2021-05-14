Imphal, May 14 (PTI) Manipur on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 726 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 38,322, a senior official said.

Imphal West district recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 290, followed by Imphal East at 200, Bishnupur at 57, Churachandpur at 49, Thoubal at 48 and Kakching at 33.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 5,898, the official said.

Sixteen more fatalities - nine in Imphal West, four in Imphal East, two in Bishnupur and one in Churachandpur -- raised the toll to 552.

A total of 381 patients recuperated from the disease, taking the number of those recovered to 31,872.

The state's recovery rate currently stands at 83.16 per cent, the official said.

As many as 6,53,736 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, while 2,96,894 people have been vaccinated, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)