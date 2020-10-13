Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 13 (ANI): A total of 237 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manipur taking the tally of active cases to 2,867.

A total of 10,829 patients have recovered from the disease while 97 have succumbed to the virus.

"Manipur reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 122 recoveries, and four deaths, taking active cases to 2,867, recoveries to 10,829 and death toll to 97," the state government said.

India's COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 on Tuesday with a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths. (ANI)

