Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 8 (ANI): In the last 24 hours, Manipur has witnessed a significant boost in security operations, with forces conducting search and area domination exercises in vulnerable hill and valley districts.

According to an official press note from Manipur Police, the security forces have made key recoveries across the state. Multiple firearms, including AK-47s, .303 rifles, and 12-bore guns, have been recovered, along with various types of ammunition and explosives. Improvised mortars, mortar bombs, and hand grenades have also been seized. Additionally, wireless sets, radio sets, and other communication devices have also been recovered.

These recoveries have been made from the general area of Thangjing hill of Loilamkot village to Nalon village in Churachandpur district, Keirao Wangkhem village and its adjoining area, foothill of Ngariyan hill range from Imphal East district and from the general area of the track connecting N Boljang and zero point in Kangpokpi district, the statement said.

According to the press release, the security forces have arrested two active militant cadres, one from the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), identified as Thokchom Ningthem Meitei alias Lingjen (48) and another from the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK). The UPPK cadre, identified as Ningombam Ajitkumar Singh, alias Khagemba (49), was involved in extortion activities targeting the general public and private schools and colleges in Imphal. A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

In a separate incident, Manipur Police apprehended two women, Babycha and Dolaipabam Sahani, along with 25 soap cases with suspected heroin, weighing over 308 grams, in Imphal West District.

A total of 111 checkpoints was also set up across the state, with security convoys ensuring safe passage for vehicles carrying essential items along key highways (NH-2 and NH-37).

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any false information or rumors, providing a dedicated helpline for verification.

Recently, an annual prayer program at Kongba Maru Laiphamlen concluded peacefully, with over 600 participants and robust security arrangements by joint forces comprising Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Manipur Police, the press note stated. (ANI)

