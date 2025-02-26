Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], February 26 (ANI): Security Forces along with the Forest Division identified and destroyed illicit poppy plantations at the Hill Ranges of the Naphai area in the Kangpokpi district, said officials on Wednesday.

According to Manipur Police, on February 25, following an intensive search, poppy plantations spanning approximately 35 acres, with a potential to yield opium worth Rs 3 crores 90 lakhs were destroyed each under Saikul Police Station area under the Kangpokpi District.

"On February 25, Security Forces and Forest Division, Kangpokpi, in the presence of the SDM, Kangpokpi, destroyed illegal poppy plantations at the Hill Ranges of Naphai. 35 acres worth about Rs 3 crores 90 lakhs were destroyed each under Saikul-PS, Kangpokpi District," posted Manipur police on X.

Earlier last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of security forces for destroying 8 bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char area of Ghulani Tapu, near the Assam-Bengal border.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "8 Bighas of Poppy cultivation - destroyed. Peddlers in the Char area of Ghulani Tapu, near the Assam-Bengal border, thought they could outsmart the administration and cultivate poppy. Well, they forgot our Govt and @assampolice are always ahead in the game! Plan foiled "

The Assam Rifles have been consistently conducting operations to eliminate poppy field cultivation.

On 12 February, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, launched a joint search operation to identify and destroy illicit poppy cultivation in Sehjang village, Kangpokpi district.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, following an intensive search, two large poppy plantations spanning approximately six acres, with a potential to yield 30 kg of opium, were uncovered and destroyed.

Nearby huts and makeshift shelters were also burned down, striking a deep blow to opium cultivators.

As per an official release, the Assam Rifles remains dedicated to maintaining peace and combating illegal drug trade in the area. (ANI)

