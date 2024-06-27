Jiribam (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): A large-scale joint combing operation was conducted by the Assam Rifles along with CRPF and Manipur Police in the Jiribam district of Manipur to reinforce security and stability in the district, Assam Rifles said in a press release on Wednesday.

The team, comprising over 100 security personnel, dominated the sensitive areas of Guwakhal and Harinagar of Manipur in the early hours of Wednesday after miscreants attempted to torch an abandoned house in the area.

River patrols and drones are also being extensively used to secure and dominate the affected areas of Jiribam.

The security forces are also in constant talks with local leaders and various CSOs (Civil Society Organisations) to ensure the return of displaced people to their homes.

Locals have appreciated the efforts of the security forces to restore peace and normalcy in the region, while the neighbouring state of Assam has coordinated with the Manipur state's police to check and restrict the movement of miscreants from Cachar to Jiribam.

Meanwhile, the coordinated effort between Assam Rifles, the CRPF, and the local police demonstrated a unified front of security forces, making it unequivocally clear that even isolated incidents of violence or arson will not be tolerated.

Earlier, on June 12, to provide essential services and support to the internally displaced people (IDPs) of the Jiribam district, Assam Rifles organised a comprehensive medical camp and distributed much-needed relief materials to them, he said in a press release on Wednesday.

This initiative was part of Assam Rifles' ongoing humanitarian assistance programme aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by displaced families due to the current security situation.

The medical camp saw a significant turnout of IDPs who benefited from medical checkups, treatment, and essential medicines. A team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Assam Rifles provided the services to the locals. Special attention was given to children, elderly people, and expecting mothers to ensure their immediate health concerns were addressed.

Amidst the present security situation in Jiribam, Assam Rifles has been actively involved in maintaining peace and order in the region. Their efforts not only focus on security aspects but also on providing humanitarian aid to mitigate the impact of displacement on the local population. (ANI)

